Poster of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash's Music Video Rula Deti Hai Out.

A poster of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s new music video, Rula Deti Hai, has been released. Sung by Yasser Desai and written by Rana Sotal, the romantic song by Desi Music Factory will be out on YouTube on March 3. In the poster, the lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash can be seen sitting by the sea. After Bigg Boss 15, this is their first project together and the fans can’t keep calm.

The music for this song has been provided by Rajat Nagpal. The emotional romantic song has been shot in the picturesque locations of Goa.

Regarding the poster release of this song, Tejaswi Prakash says, “Karan and I were looking forward to the opportunity to work together. And, the people who gave us so much love were also waiting to see us together. I am very happy that we are going to meet everyone through Rula Deti Hai. This is a heart-touching song."

Meanwhile, Karan, sharing the poster on his Instagram page, stated that this project is very special for him.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the news ever since their stint of Bigg Boss season 15. The couple garnered a lot of fame and the fans even called them Tejran. Not just that, they also trend on Twitter a lot these days. Seeing Tejasswi and Karan sharing the same screen space is going to be a feast for their fans.

In Bigg Boss Season 15, the pair of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra received huge love from the viewers. The two fell in love when they were on the show. Now, they are often spotted in public places hanging out together.

