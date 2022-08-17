Poster of Marathi Stars Hardeek Joshi And Akshaya Deodhar’s Movie Chatur Chor Out

Hardeek Joshi and Akshaya Deodhar are one of the most adorable couples in the Marathi Entertainment Industry. They got engaged this year on May 3. But their marriage date is not finalised yet. Meanwhile, the audience will soon get a chance to see them together on screen.

This duo is now all set to hit the big screen. Recently, the poster of their upcoming film was released. Filmmaker Amol Kagne has shared two photos where the post of the movie and the whole crew is seen. Sharing the photo, the director wrote, “Ganapati Bappa Morya. My New Upcoming Film." Seeing the poster, fans started showering good wishes for the project.

Advertisement

The name of his new project is Chatur Chor. The film stars Akshaya and Hardeek in the lead roles. The movie is a horror comedy and is said to have completed its shooting recently in London. Till now, there is no information regarding the roles of Hardeek and Akshaya and even there is no update regarding the plot of the film. At present, the fans of both the stars are happy and eager to see the duo again on screen. The movie will hit the screens soon.

The pair of Hardeek and Akshaya literally made the audience go crazy when they appeared in the serial Tujhyat Jeev Rangala. The series gained a lot of popularity and the pairing of Akshaya and Hardeek created a huge fan base. The show was a romantic drama produced by Sobo Films and was aired on Zee Marathi.

Advertisement

Hardeek was recently seen in the lead role in Zee Marathi’s serial Tujhya Majhya Sansarala Ani Kay Hawa, while Akshaya was seen hosting the comedy show He Tar Kahich Nay. Now the audience is excited to see both of them in the upcoming film in a new avatar.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here