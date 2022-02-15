Poster of Priyanka Kumar, Viraat-starrer Addhuri Lover Unveiled

The poster of AP Arjun’s upcoming directorial, Addhuri Lover, was unveiled on Valentine’s Day. Viraat and Priyanka Kumar, the film’s lead pair, looked every inch stylish in the poster. Adhuri Lover will be Viraat and APArjun’s second project after Kiss. Priyanka is teaming up with Arjun for the first time. Viraat will be seen in the role of a bike racer, while Priyanka will play a college student in this film.

The shooting for Addhuri Lover is currently underway. The makers have wrapped the film’s second schedule. The film is also being produced by A.P Arjun under the banner AP Arjun films. Addhuri Lover will be released in multiple languages. Sanketh MYS will be the cinematographer for the film, while Arjun Janya will compose the background music. Stunts for Addhuri Lover will be directed by Ravi Verma.

Advertisement

Simultaneously, AP Arjun will be wrapping the shooting of Dhruva Sarja’s film Martin.

Have a look at the poster-

Earlier, Sanjana Anand walked out of this project, citing scheduling clashes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Priyanka, who is excited about this AP Arjun venture, is a BBA graduate from Vidhyaashram College. Priyanka became a celebrity in 2016 when she won the Max Elite Model Look India Competition. She has also been a part of the Sun TV Chocolate serial. She had to leave the serial midway due to health issues. Besides this serial, Priyanka has also been a part of commercials.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.