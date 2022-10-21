Posters to Prayers, Puneeth Rajkumar Fans Pay Homage on Actor's Death Anniversary

On October 29, 2021, Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar died of cardiac arrest. And now, a year later, his fans have made elaborate arrangements to pay their favourite actor a fitting tribute. On this occasion, the Puneeth Parva Programme has been organised and as part of it, the actor’s followers and fans are paying their homage.

To mark the first death anniversary of the actor, fans are observing a week-long tribute. Appu’s followers have gathered outside his house and are praying for him. Various local media outlets are covering the event. Ashwini Rajkumar, the wife of the late actor, will also be a part of the week-long honour. Ashwini will join Appu’s fans at 6 pm at Krishna Vihar, Palace Grounds, Bengaluru. The event will also be live on the YouTube channel of PRK Productions.

Meanwhile, in a viral video from outside Krishna Vihar, artists are painting the movie characters of Puneeth Rajkumar. From James, Lucky Man, and Anjani Putra to his upcoming movie Gandhada Gudi, various posters of Puneeth Rajkumar will be placed at Krishna Vihar ground.

TV9 Kannada caught a fan who bent down and prayed outside the residence of Puneeth Rajkumar. The person said, “Earlier when they used to come, they would get a glimpse of Appu. Now he is not there."

To join the Puneeth Parv, fans have arrived at his residence from Shivamogga, Davangere, Kemmanagundi, and Dandeli to reach Sadashiva Nagar. Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Nandamuri Balakrishna, Prabhudeva, Shivraj Kumar, Ramya, and actor Yash will also join the Puneeth Parva, reports say.

Dinner arrangements have also been made for the staff of the Parva program. Veerakesari Yuvaka Sangha has organised a memorial service at Shivamogga next to the Vidyanagar road on October 29. They have also planned a food distribution service from 8 AM to 6 PM.

