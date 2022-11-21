Power Rangers Star Jason David Frank Dies Aged 49

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Jason David Frank is no more, his manager Justine Hunt confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the American actor passed away in Texas. He was 49. According to a report by TMZ, the cause of his death has been revealed to be suicide. However, it hasn’t been officially confirmed.

Jason David Frank’s family are yet to share a statement on his death. However, speaking to Geek Ireland, one of his representatives shared that the rumours of his passing were “regrettably true." The representative also asked for the family’s privacy as they “come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being." Ahead of Jason’s representative, two posts broke the news of his sudden death on social media.

The Twitter handle BossLogic tweeted, “Rest in peace Jason David Frank Just talking to you a few weeks back… This is heartbreaking. My condolences to the family…."

Jason’s close friend and trainer, Mike Bronzoulis, also condoled his death in an emotional Facebook post. “RIP my brother from another Mother Jason David Frank. I’m still in shock. I’m feeling terrible. He left me a message and I took too long. Jason was a good friend to me, and I will miss him. Love n prayers for his wife Tammie and their kids, I pray that God gets you all through this difficult time," wrote Mike.

Jason David Frank was famous for playing the Green Ranger, named Tommy Oliver, in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. While the character of Tommy Oliver was originally planned to appear in 14 episodes only, he proved to be so popular that he was brought back into the superhero television series as the White Ranger and new leader of the team.

Jason recently completed the shooting for Aaron Schoenke’s Legend of the White Dragon, a film that is partially funded by Kickstarter. The film’s cast also includes other actors from the Power Rangers franchise. It is expected to hit the big screen sometime in 2023.

