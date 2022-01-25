Prabha Atre Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Victor Banerjee Receives Padma Bhushan; Danny Denzongpa's Ripped Body Wows Internet

Renowned classical vocalist Dr Prabha Atre of the Kirana Gharana was on Tuesday awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation’s second-highest civilian honour, which she dedicated to her parents, mentors and audience for their guidance and support. Meanwhile, actor Victor Banerjee was awarded the Padma Bhushan, the nation’s third-highest civilian award. The veteran actor is known for several remarkable films like director David Lean’s production of A Passage To India, Satyajit Ray’s Ghare Baire for which he won a National Award, Shatranj Ke Khilari, James Ivory’s Hullaballoo Over Georgie And Bonnie’s Pictures, and Roman Polanski’s Bitter Moon.

Also Read: Padma Awards 2022: Vocalist Prabha Atre Awarded Padma Vibhushan, Actor Victor Banerjee Receives Padma Bhushan

Advertisement

The original Bollywood villains, Danny Denzongpa, Ranjeet Goli, and Akbar Khan had a fun reunion in Mumbai recently. A video shared on Instagram by Ranjeet shows the three actors, renowned for their portrayal of villains in Bollywood movies, reuniting in Juhu.

Also Read: Danny Denzongpa’s Ripped Body at 73 in Viral Pics from Actor Ranjeet’s Party Wows Internet

As the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ finale is just around the corner, the contestants were given one last task ‘BB Hotel’, where Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty got into a heated fight. In the upcoming task, Tejaswwi and Shamita were the hotel staff. Other contestants were hotel guests. A live audience was also seen entering the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and are supposed to vote out one member from the show in the new episode.

Also Read: Angry Tejasswi Prakash Calls Shamita Shetty ‘Aunty’; Latter Asks Karan Kundrra ‘How Dare She..?’

Advertisement

If you got it, flaunt it- at least according to Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna, who has taken over the online world with her incredible dance moves in ‘Sami Sami’ song from Allu Arjun-starrer. The actress was recently snapped exiting Mumbai airport, and her outfit was definitely eye-catching.

Also Read: Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna’s Sexy Airport Look In ‘Tiniest Denim Shorts Ever’ Creates Stir Online

Actor Dhanush made his foray into Hindi cinema with filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Rannjhanaa in 2013. The film, which also featured Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, was a success and Dhanush received immense praise for his character. The actor-director collaborated again after eight years for Atrangi Re. The film was released on OTT last month and got the actor a lot of appreciation.

Advertisement

Also Read: Dhanush Signs on Two Big-budget Bollywood Projects After the Success of Atrangi Re

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop star husband Nick Jonas recently parents to their first child through surrogacy. The couple was reportedly expecting their baby in April and Priyanka had even cleared her work schedule to embrace motherhood. However, the latest reports suggest that Priyanka might opt out of Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s ‘Jee Le Zara’ in which she is starring along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Advertisement

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Quits ‘Jee Le Zara’ Starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Be With Her Baby?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.