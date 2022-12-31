Prabhas Adresses Dating Rumours With Kriti Sanon, Here's What He Said

Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s dating rumours are doing the rounds for some time now. Last month, the actress’ Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan implied that Kriti was dating Prabhas, however, the actress had taken to social media to clarify the rumours. Now, Prabhas has also addressed his dating rumours with Kriti Sanon. The two actors will be seen in the film Adipurush.

Prabhas, who recently appeared on Unstoppable With NBK 2 addressed the dating rumours and said, “It’s old news, sir. There was also a clarification from the ‘madam’ that there was no such thing." He was also asked about his marriage plans to which he answered, “No idea, sir. I don’t know yet. I will definitely get married, but it’s not written in my destiny yet."

Last month, Varun Dhawan made headlines recently when he hinted that his Bhediya co-star Kriti Sanon was in a relationship with her Adipurush lead Prabhas. This piece of news had sent the internet buzzing with rumours and speculations following the episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa where the two of them appeared as part of the promotions.

Advertisement

Later, Kriti Sanon clarified that her link-up with the Bahubali actor was indeed a rumour. Even Varun Dhawan came forward to clear things up with everyone.

Kriti Sanon and Prabhas are set to feature in Om Raut’s mythological film Adipurush. Prabhas is currently shooting for Nag Ashwin’s directorial that is tentatively titled Project K along with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, was last seen in the film Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. She will next be seen in Ganapath with Tiger Shroff and Shehzada with Kartik Aaryan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here