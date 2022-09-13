Prabhas, Allu Arjun Fans End War As Pushpa Star Consoles Baahubali Actor at Krishnam Raju's Funeral

Prabhas and Allu Arjun have been buddies for a very long time and have spoken about their admiration for each other on several occasions. However, their fans would often engage in war of words on social media. Now, it seems the fandoms of both the actors have decided to bury the hatchet after several photos and videos of Allu Arjun consoling Prabhas at the latter’s uncle, Krishnam Raju’s funeral, emerged on social media.

In one of the videos, which has now gone viral, Allu Arjun is seen giving a tight hug to Prabhas, who seems inconsolable. Sharing the video, a fan wrote: “Guys No more trolls!! We saw the last day how much they adore each other. Let’s refresh and restart the lost friendship." Another one tweeted, “A True Friend makes you Strong in Hard Times." “Please stop trolls Allu Arjun And Prabhas Fans Their bonding is beyond friendship. Please stop," a third user wrote.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is gearing up for the shooting of Pushpa: The Rule, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. On the other hand, Prabhas will kick off the promotions of Adipurush later this month. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon.

