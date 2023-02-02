The star-studded collaboration between Amitabha Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s futuristic directorial Project K has been a subject of speculation ever since it was announced. Mounted on a huge canvas, the film is touted to be one of the biggest entertainers of all time as it will feature the trio as intriguing characters. Since the expanse of the plot is humongous, the makers would be spreading their story into two parts.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, while the first part would help establish the world of Project K, the actual drama would unfurl in the second part. The source revealed, “The vision and plot point of Project K is so big that the makers have decided to make it a 2-part film. While the first part will establish the world and conflict of this magnum opus, entire drama will unfold in the second half, much like what happened in the Bahubali franchise. Project K is envisioned as the biggest film of Indian Cinema with a conflict like never before and celebrates the 50 years of producers, Vyjayanthi Movies."

The source further claimed that the makers have already wrapped up the first part and are making a headway with the second part. It stated, “Both the parts are being shot in one go and the two films will release in a short interval of less than a year. The team is confident of their content and hence, shooting two parts in one go. It’s something what Mani Ratnam did with PS-1 and PS-2. The part one of the film is at present in the post-production stage with VFX artists working on the footage, as the production team is busy on the sets shooting for part 2."

Besides Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, the sci-fi film that has been shot in Hindi and Telegu simultaneously will also star Disha Patani. The film is expected to drop in the month of April next year and the team will make an official announcement soon.

