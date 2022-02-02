Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam Gets a New Release Date; Check Here

Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated pan India films of the year. Earlier the movie was supposed to release on January 14 but was then pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic. While fans eagerly waiting for its release, the makers have now announced a new release date. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s intense love story will now hit theatres on March 11, 2022. Prabhas also took to his official Instagram account and shared the update. “11.03.22. I’ll see you," he wrote.

The makers announced the new releases date with a new poster that looks intense and raises excitement levels. The poster presents a boat that is stuck in the middle of an ocean amid bad weather conditions.

Fans and audiences have been waiting with a bated breath for Radhe Shyam to be hit the theatres.

The trailer of the movie has already been released. It shares a glimpse of the mighty Prabhas as a lover boy ‘Vikram Aditya’ who is mysterious and claims to be somebody who ‘knows everything but will not reveal anything’. Moreover, Vikramaditya aka Prabhas is also described as ‘good looking bad fellow’ and ‘the Einstein of Palmistry’. Along with Prabhas and Pooja’s love story, the trailer also shares a glimpse of the destruction that follows.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present ‘Radhe Shyam’ a UV Creations production. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

Are you excited for Radhe Shyam?

