Prabhas and Pooja Hegde Starrer Radhe Shyam's Release Postponed Amid Rising Covid-19 Cases

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19, the makers of Radhe Shyam confirmed that the release of the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer will be postponed. It was earlier set to release on January 14 this year. However, they did not reveal the new release date. The Instagram post of UV creations read, “A little more wait to witness the biggest story of Love vs Destiny. We have to postpone the release of our film #RadheShyam due to the ongoing covid situation. Our sincere thanks to all the fans for your unconditional love and support. We will see you in cinemas soon..! #RadheShyamPostponed"

Prior to this, the release of RRR and Jersey got postponed as well. Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur was supposed to release in December and SS Rajamouli’s RRR had locked January for its theatrical release.

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

Meanwhile, Ajith Kumar’s fans will also have to wait a little longer before they see their favourite actor on the big screen in Tamil Nadu. If the latest reports are to go by, his highly anticipated film Valimai might not be releasing on Pongal this year. It is said that the film’s release has been delayed due to the new curbs in place in the state.

Owing to the rise in cases, on December 31, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced that cinema halls would function with only 50 per cent occupancy. Given the new curbs, the Boney Kapoor-backed film is looking at a new, later release date.

“The Tamil Nadu government has taken the harsh call of closing cinema halls due to the rising Covid-19 cases. This leaves the producers of Valimai with no option but to delay the release. Ajith Kumar fans will have to wait a little longer for their Thala to be back on the screen again," a source told Bollywood Hungama. Boney is yet to issue a formal announcement.

