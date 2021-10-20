Prabhas Announces Teaser of Radhe Shyam Will be Released on His Birthday on Oct 23

After much anticipation, fans of Telugu actors Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will finally get to see the teaser of their upcoming movie Radhe Shyam. The news was shared by the 41-year-old actor on Wednesday with a post on Instagram. The post featured the poster of the upcoming romantic drama which showed Prabhas sitting on a chair wearing a brooding expression. Accompanying the poster, Prabhas mentioned in the caption, “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on the 23rd. Enjoy the Radhe Shyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages."

The teaser of the romantic movie will be released on October 23, Saturday. The day also marks Prabhas’ 42nd birthday. The multilingual, pan-India film will showcase Prabhas playing the role of Vikramaditya, while Pooja will be starring as the female lead who plays the role of Prerna in the upcoming Radha Krishna Kumar directorial.

Radhe Shyam is being touted as a love story that transcends time.Last year, the makers of the movie released the beats of Radhe Shyam on Prabhas’ birthday which introduced the audience to the first glimpse of the soothing music and spectacular visuals created with the help of VFX. The video showed an animated version of a steam engine-led train inside which different coaches represented different timelines. The video also showed a couple meeting again in different generations as the coaches in the moving train changed indicating a shift in timeline.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of Radhe Shyam shared another glimpse of the movie, where Prabhas and Pooja are seen at a railway station in Italy. Prabhas is seen speaking in Italian as he calls after Pooja. Certain scenes in the movie have been shot in Italy as pictures shared from the actors indicated.

It is expected that Radhe Shyam will show Prabhas’ another versatile side as an actor which which will be quite different from his previous hardcore action drama movies like Saaho, and Baahubali. Radhe Shyam will be released in the cinemas on January 14, 2022.

