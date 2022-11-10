Prabhas Approached By Director Ayan Mukerji For Brahmastra Sequel? What We Know

Ayan Mukerji’s grand film Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been a massive blockbuster at the box office and recently started streaming on OTT as well. The film, while impressing audiences with its top-notch VFX, has also left viewers with suspense and mystery around a character that it vaguely introduces. We are talking about the character named Dev, shown to be the strongest member of Brahmansh and the father of the protagonist Shiva played by Ranbir. The face of the character is never revealed and we only see glimpses of Dev in flashback sequences.

The second instalment of the Brahmastra franchise has already been announced, with it revolving around Dev. Immediately, there were speculations as to who would be playing the titular character in the sequel titled Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Names like Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Yash and Karthik Aryan have already been associated with the character with no confirmed reports yet. Now, the latest reports say that director Ayan Mukerji has approached Telugu star Prabhas for the role.

While it is still not known if Prabhas will indeed play Dev in the sequel, this is certainly an interesting piece of news for fans of the Baahubali actor. Prabhas’ career graph has not been very promising post-Baahubali with both his releases, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, failing to impress. Even the recently released teaser of his upcoming Adipurush received negative feedback from audiences. If Prabhas indeed plays Dev in the sequel of Brahmastra, it could be a game changer for him.

However, Prabhas is busy with other projects like Salaar and Project K right now and has his hands full. So even if the reports turn out to be true, filming for Brahmastra Part 2 may not begin anytime soon.

