Prabhas, Asin-starrer Chakram Completes 17 Years of Release

On this day in 2005, Chakram, starring Prabhas, Asin and Charmsy Kaur, hit the theatres. The Telugu drama, written and directed by Krishana Vamsi, has completed 17 years of its release. Charki composed music for the film, while Ram Prasad was tasked with cinematography. The film won two Nandi Awards back in the day.

In the film, Prabhas played the titular role of Chakram, a foreign returnee, who dreams of building a hospital. He is in love with his colleague Lakshmi (Asin), who studied with him. However, when Chakram gets diagnosed with cancer ahead of their wedding, he leaves her and moves to another city. The film, however, tanked at the box office. But Prabhas emerged as one of the most bankable stars and delivered back to back blockbusters Baahubali The Beginning, Baahaubali-2 The Conclusion, and Saaho.

The actor was most recently seen in Radhe Shyam, a romantic drama directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film was produced by UV Creations and T series and shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Pooja Hegde played the female lead in the film. The film performed decently at the box office, but many said that it failed to live up to expectations.

Advertisement

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas played the role of Vikram Aditya, an extremely well-known palmist, who tries hard not to fall in love with Dr Prerana (Pooja Hegde) while he predicts a bright future for her. But destiny had some other plans for them.

This movie hit the theatres on 11 March 2022. On the day of the worldwide premiere, Prabhas wrote, “Our film is all yours now! Experience the beautiful love story of Vikramaditya and Prerna. #RadheShyam releasing today."

Prabhas will be seen in an upcoming Hindi mythological film based on the epic Ramayana.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.