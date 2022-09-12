Prabhas Assists in Last Rites of Uncle Krishnam Raju, Friends and Fans Bid Tearful Adieu to 'Rebel Star'

Veteran Tollywood actor and former Union Minister U. V. Krishnam Raju was cremated with state honours on Monday. Family members, friends, Tollywood celebrities and fans bid tearful adieu to Raju, who was popular as the ‘rebel’ star. The last rites were performed in his farm house at Moinabad near Hyderabad.

Raju’s nephew and superstar Prabhas, Jagapati Babu, and leaders of various political parties paid their last respects to Raju, who passed away on Sunday. Prabhas was seen assisting in the last rites. Fans have been tweeting in support, asking Prabhas to stay strong during tough times.

Advertisement

Earlier, Raju’s body was brought to Moinabad in a procession from his house at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. As per the direction given by Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, authorities made arrangements for the cremation with state honours.

Police personnel presented a gun salute and opened fire in the air as a mark of respect to the departed soul. Cyberabad police had made elaborate security arrangements for the funeral. Only those having permission from Raju’s family were allowed into the farm house.

Raju breathed his last at AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was 83 and survived by wife and three daughters.

Advertisement

In a career spanning 50 years, Krishnam Raju acted in more than 180 films.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Culture G. Kishan Reddy, Telangana minister K.T. Rama Rao, mega star Chiranjeevi, veteran actors Krishna, Murali Mohan, Mohan Babu were among those who paid their last respects to Raju on Sunday.

Several Tollywood stars like Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, Anushka Shetty, Sai Dharam Tej paid their tributes to the legendary actor, including Vijay Deverakonda. The Arjun Reddy actor was spotted at Krishnam Raju’s abode in Hyderabad on Sunday. He was captured with folded hands as he paid last respects to the rebel star along with Prabhas. In another video, his nephew Prabhas was seen crying uncontrollably while Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu consoled him. Allu Arjun also turned up to pay his respects and condolences, and was seen comforting Prabhas.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here