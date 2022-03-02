Prabhas: I Don't Want the Audience to Get Bored of Me with Back-to-Back Action Films

There is no doubt that Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead, is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The sci-fi action film is scheduled to release on March 11 and it will see the pan-India star playing the role of an palmist. Interestingly Prabhas has never consulted any astrologer in his life. “I believe in fate and destiny, but I have never shown my hand to any astrologer. When I was offered the film and the role of the palmist, it was really interesting as it was something that I have never attempted before," he said at the trailer launch.

Prabhas, the highlight of whose career is the Baahubali series, made his Bollywood debut with the action thriller Saaho. With Baahubali followed by Saaho, Prabhas was totally termed as an action hero of the movie industry. While he is playing a different avatar in Radhe Shyam, he is still doing some action in it.

Advertisement

Talking about being known as the action star, he said, “There is action in Radhe Shyam but it’s not like we are doing a lot of dishoom dishoom. My upcoming films including Adipurush and director Nag Ashwin’s films are action films. But the idea is that after every two to three films, I want to try something different. In Telugu cinema too, I started as an action hero but I did films like Darling and Mr Perfect (both films were of romantic genre) and they worked. I don’t want the audience to get bored of me."

Director SS Rajamouli’s Bahubali showed the way for movies to go pan-India. Since then, we have seen a lot of films including KGF: Chapter 1, 2.0 and the recently released Pushpa: The Rise doing well at the box-office in several states besides the South. Currently, Prabhas is the only star to have five big-budget pan-India movies — Adipurush, Radhe Shyam, Saalar, Spirit, and Project K - in the pipeline.

Talking about the rise of regional cinema, the actor explained, “Hollywood has one language in which films are made and so is the case with Chinese or Korean films. But in India we have films being made in several languages. With films like RRR, Radhe Shyam or my previous film Bahubali, which opened many doors, we are trying and experimenting in films and reach the Indian audience. We have started to see our films as Indian cinema. In the next five years we will be the biggest industry in the world and will be known as one industry."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.