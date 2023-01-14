Prabhas Attends Nandamuri Balakrishna-Starrer Veera Simha Reddy’s Special Screening

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Indian cinema. He has made a special place in the hearts of the audience with his remarkable acting and charming personality. From making his debut with the film Eshwar in 2002 to gaining pan-India recognition with the Bahubali franchise, he has come a long way. Recently, the actor was spotted at AMB Cinemas, along with his close friend Pramod.

It is a very rare sight to witness Prabhas making public appearances in Hyderabad. The Bahubali actor stepped out to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Veera Simha Reddy, which was released on January 12.

The crowd went crazy after seeing their favourite actor Prabhas. He received a warm welcome from the public and his photos started trending on social media.

Written and Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in a dual role alongside Honey Rose, Shruti Haasan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay. This Balakrishna starrer Telugu action-drama film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar, under the label Mythri Movie Makers.

Prabhas was last seen in the film Radhe Shyam, also starring Pooja Hegde. In 2019, the actor also shared the screen space with Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor in the film Saaho. The film became a hit at the box office.

The actor has a few films in the pipeline, including Adipurush, Salaar, and Project K. His film Adipursuh is directed by Om Raut and also stars Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. His upcoming film Salaar is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. The film features Prabhas Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

Prabhas is also receiving huge traction on social media for his film Project K. The shooting of the film has been completed mostly. The audience has huge expectations from this film, as it will be released worldwide. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin. This movie stars Deepika Padukone as the lead opposite Prabhas. Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is also playing a pivotal role in the film.

