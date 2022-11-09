Prabhas Becomes The Sole Heir To Aunt Shyamala Devi’s Property: Report

This year started on a sad note for actor Prabhas, on both professional and personal fronts. The reason being his film Radhe Shyam’s box office failure and his uncle Krishnam Raju’s demise. Prabhas had a tough time getting over these devastating losses. The Saaho actor recently became the talk of the town after Krishnam Raju’s wife, his aunt Shyamala Devi, took an important decision regarding her property. According to reports, Shyamala has signed a will which made Prabhas the sole heir of her property. She has also stated that the actor will take care of all the necessary expenditures for his sister’s marriage.

Prabhas fans are overjoyed with this decision and feel that this is correct. However, rumours are rife that Shyamala’s daughters Sai Praseedha, Sai Pradeepthi and Sai Prakeerthi are not happy with this decision.

On the professional front, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming film Adipurush. This much-anticipated film has been embroiled in a lot of controversies, even before its release. Adipurush’s teaser has received scathing criticism for misrepresenting Lord Ram, Sita, Ravana and Hanuman. The Om Raut-directed film’s teaser was also lambasted for its poor VFX and shoddy character design. Makers had to hold a special 3D screening of Adipurush’s teaser in Mumbai to make amends for poor reviews regarding the film’s teaser on the Internet. However, the audience who doesn’t have access to this 3D version is still extremely critical of the film’s teaser.

Makers are in a fix amid this criticism. There were demands that they should refine the VFX. According to reports, this task would require a large sum of money and ample time as well. Unfortunately, Adipurush’s makers had to postpone the earlier release date in January because they will rework the special effects. Adipurush is now likely to release on June 16 next year. In this film, Prabhas will essay the role of Lord Rama. Actor Saif Ali Khan will portray demon King Ravan’s character. Actors Kriti Sanon, Vatsal Sheth and other actors will also play key roles in Adipurush.

