Prabhas Birthday Special: Radhe Shyam, Adipurush and More; Upcoming Movies of the Actor to Look Forward to

Baahubali superstar Prabhas is looking for his next blockbuster hit and 2022 might be his year. The Telugu megastar has now become an international star with the worldwide success of the two Baahubali films and is now looking to maintain that form. With average performance of the big-budget Saahoo(2019), Prabhas will try to turn it around with the ambitious projects he has signed in the next year. Here is a list of all the ambitious projects the birthday boy will be a part of in the recent future.

Radhe Shyam

Prabhas will be coupled with Puja Hegde in this romantic drama which is set to release as his first film next year. The cast also includes Bhagyashree. The film also features Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Sasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Sathyan, and Kunaal Roy Kapur. The movie will release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Adipurush

Touted to be the biggest film of 2022, Adipurush is based on the epic of Ramayan. The film is directed by Om Raut and will star Prabhas in the lead role as Lord Ram, that is Adipurush. Saif Ali Khan too will be a part of this project and will be playing the part of Raavan aka Lankesh.

Prabhas’ leading lady for the film is going to be Kriti Sanon, who will portray the character of Sita. Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety (2018) actor Sunny Singh has also confirmed his presence in the film as Lakshman.

Salaar

After the success of KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), its director Prashant Neel has been taking giant leaps as a filmmaker. With the second part of the KGF series starring Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon already predicted to be a great blockbuster, the filmmaker has gone on to announce his next with the Baahubali superstar Prabhas.

According to reports, Like KGF, Salaar too will be an action-packed experience for the audience.

