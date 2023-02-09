Actor Prabhas seems to be on a roll this year. The actor has three back-to-back movies in the pipeline. According to reports, the Baahubali star recently cancelled all his scheduled film shoots due to health issues. The latest reports suggest that Prabhas had a high temperature for a few days and visited a hospital recently. Doctors have advised him to take some rest and follow proper medication.

Following the doctors’ advice, the actor has cancelled all shootings for his upcoming films for a while and he will again be back on track once he feels better, according to reports.

On the work front, Prabhas will soon be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in the upcoming mythological film Adipurush based on the epic Ramayana. The story is set 7,000 years ago, when Raghava, the king of Ayodhya, travels to Lanka to save his wife Janaki, who was abducted by Lankesh, Ravana. The film has been written and directed by Om Raut and bankrolled jointly by T-Series and Retrophiles. The film will also star Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal role of Lankesh. Adipurush has been made on a budget of over Rs 550 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film is tentatively scheduled for a theatrical release on June 16.

Advertisement

He will next be seen in director Prashanth Neel’s upcoming action thriller film Salaar produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It also features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The music for this film has been composed by Ravi Basrur while the cinematography has been handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

Apart from these films, Prabhas also has Projet K in his pipeline. Project K is an upcoming Indian science fiction film written and directed by Nag Ashwin. It will star Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Wazahat Raj and Disha Patani. According to reports, Project K is going to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. The film’s music score will be composed by Mickey J Meyer accompanied by Dani Sanchez Lopez’s cinematography. The makers are planning to release the movie in the Summer of 2024.

Read all the Latest Movies News here