Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s Project K is About 'Modern-Day Avatar of Vishnu’, Reveals Producer

Project K is one of the most anticipated films of Deepika Padukone which will see her share the screen with Prabhas for the first time and reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after Piku. The film is scheduled for release next year. Producer Ashwini Dutt, in a recent interview, opened up about the film and called it a VFX-heavy film. Project K is directed by Nag Ashwin.

Talking to a Telugu YouTube channel, Ashwini said, “This will be a graphics-heavy film. It’s been five months since we commenced work on the graphics and it’ll go on through the course of next year as well. We’ve completed about 70% of the shoot so far." The producer continued, “The film has fantasy and elements of science-fiction. It’s about the modern-day avatar of Vishnu, but at the same time, it’ll be high on sentiments. We’ve also roped in four-five international stunt choreographers to oversee action sequences. Everything you see in the film will leave you stunned."

Earlier this month, the makers unveiled a new poster of the film and announced the release date. The film will hit the theatres on January 14, 2024.

Advertisement

As per reports, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with the third world war as its background. It is learned that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing a role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata.

Besdies Project K, Deepika Padukone will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and will play a cameo role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan. The actress is currently basking in the success of Pathaan which marked her fourth collaboration with SRK following Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. The film also starred John Abraham.

Read all the Latest Movies News here