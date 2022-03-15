Prabhas' Fan Dies By Suicide in Andhra Pradesh After Radhe Shyam Gets Negative Reviews: Report

South megastar Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer film Radhey Shyam has hit the theatres on 11 March. While there has been much excitement around the movie before its release, an untoward incident was also reported from Tilak Nagar, Andrhra Pradesh. According to a report by India Today, Prabhas’ ardent fan Ravi Teja died by suicide recently.

As per the report, Ravi was upset when the Bahubali actor’s recently released film Radhe Shyam received negative reviews and decided to take his life. Prabhas is yet to react to his fan committing suicide.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam was in the making for nearly three long years, and the film was finally released in theatres on March 11 amid huge expectations. After its release, Prabhas’s fans thronged to the movie theatres and even commemorated the release of the film of their favourite actor. They had erected cut-outs and bursting characters outside the theatres across India.

But, one of Prabhas’s ardent fans, 24-year-old Ravi Teja watched Radhe Shyam and was disappointed with it. After the film garnered negative reports, he decided to end his life. It has been alleged that he told his mother about the decision as he felt that Radhe Shyam did not live up to his expectations. The police officials have registered a case and are now investigating the same.

Ravi Teja’s demise came as a huge shock to Prabhas’s fans and netizens. He was a daily-wage labourer in Kurnool.

Radhe Shyam presents Prabhas as a palmist whose predictions are never wrong. However, things change after he falls in love with Pooja Hegde. What follows is a tragic love story. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Kunal Roy Kapur, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Sathyan, and Riddhi Kumar among others in key roles.

News18’s review of the film read, “The film lacks two essentials. First, there is no visible chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. Their journey of falling in love is often cut rather abruptly to add some comic scenes which don’t evoke any kind of laughter. Second, the love story isn’t palpable enough. It’s no wonder then that the convoluted mess, which goes on for over two hours, fails to tug at one’s heart. There are many pointless scenes and characters which don’t make any sense."

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

