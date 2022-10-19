Prabhas Fans To Get Two Surprises On His Birthday; Know What They Are

Prabhas fans have been eagerly waiting for all the updates on his two upcoming films — Adipurush and Salaar. And the good news is that the actor has two mega surprises for his fans. Yes, you read it right! Prabhas is coming up with Adipurush’s second teaser.

The film’s first teaser was released during Navratri in the presence of Prabhas and the complete cast. It quickly became the target of memes and savage trolling once it was uploaded to YouTube. The most recent information we have is about teaser number two.

But that’s not it. We have something else on our plate too. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, we will also get an update on Salaar, his other big-budget project Salaar. Apart from Prabhas, Shruti Haasan will also be seen in the film. Salaar also features actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prajapathi Babu in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on September 28, 2023.

In the film, the 36-year-old plays a character named Aadya. However, the specifics of her role remain unknown. Previously, she stated, “It is still too early to talk about it, but my role will not be performing stunts, even though the film will be heavy on action." However, rumour has it that she plays an investigative journalist in the film.

When asked about working with Prabhas in Salaar, the only Telugu contemporary with whom she has yet to collaborate, Haasan informed The Times Of India, “Working with Prabhas is great." He is a rare find and a wonderful human being. He is friendly and helpful to everyone."

