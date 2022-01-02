Prabhas Film 'Radhe Shyam' Won't Release on Jan 14? Makers Break Silence on Rumours

The makers of Prabhas-starrer ‘Radhe Shyam’ have confirmed that there is no change in the release date of the movie. Fans seem to be worried about ‘Radhe Shyam’s release after SS Rajamouli’s RRR got pushed amid rise in Covid-19 cases, but its makers have denied rumours of postponement.

The official statement from UV Creations said, “There is no change in the release plans of ‘Radhe Shyam’. The Prabhas-starrer is gearing up to hit the screens on January 14. Don’t believe the rumours."

The makers, hence, released a new poster with the release date from ‘Radhe Shyam’, which assures the fans that there is no postponement regarding the ‘Radhe Shyam’ release. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is billed as an epic love story, in which Prabhas appears as a palmist.

In the wake of the Omicron variant spread, people are worried about a possible Covid wave. So, the state governments in India are slowly starting to take necessary precautions by bringing in certain restrictions regarding theatre seating and travel regulations.

Meanwhile, RRR, starring South stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr, was scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 7. Produced by DVV Entertainments, the news of RRR being delayed comes just six days ahead of its release in theatres. The decision to defer the release date was announced on the official Twitter account of “RRR" film.

RRR is the second movie to be delayed due to the rise in the COVID-19 cases across the country. Earlier, Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Jersey’ was pulled from its scheduled release date of December 31.

