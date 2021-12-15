Prabhas Gifts Rado Watches to Adipurush Crew

Impressed with the hard work, dedication, and commitment of the team members of his maiden Bollywood movie ‘Adipurush’, actor Prabhas has gifted them expensive watches. Known for his generous nature, the ‘Baahubali’ actor has reportedly gifted expensive Rado wrist watches to the team members. This comes after he reportedly completed the shoot for ‘Adipurush’.

Columnist and film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan has shared on Twitter the pictures of Prabhas gifting watches to Adipurush team members. The pictures are now going viral on social media and Prabhas fans are appreciating the actor’s gesture.

In the multilingual mythological 3D film Adipurush, Prabhas is playing an important character with “tremendous responsibility and pride." Prabhas has reportedly charged a whopping Rs 150 crore for doing the film. He will share the frame with Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in the historical entertainer directed by Om Raut. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar Krishan Kumar Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair. It will be released on August 11, 2022.

Earlier, in January this year, Prabhas gifted watches to team members of the upcoming movie ‘Radhe Shyam’ on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Most of the portion of the Radhe Shyam has been shot in Italy and some other exotic locations across Europe.

A grand pre-release event of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will take place on December 23 at the Ramoji Film City. The makers are likely to release the trailer of the film at what’s being billed as a lavish event. The trailer will also be released in multiple languages to give their film a pan-India appeal. This intense love drama will be out in the theatres on January 14.

