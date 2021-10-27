Prabhas' Interview With Akash and Ketika Ahead of Romantic Release Goes Viral

South superstar Prabhas and film director Puri Jagannadh share a great friendship. Known for maintaining his relationships, the actor always comes forward to help his friends in the promotion of their films. Now, he has been promoting Jagannath’s son Akash Puri starrer Romantic. As part of the promotional activities, Prabhas recently interviewed Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma ahead of the film’s release. The video interview has now gone viral on social media. During the interview, Prabhas shared some funny moments with the budding actors of Telugu cinema.

The viewers can see the funny and witty side of Prabhas as he interviews Akash and Ketika. The good-humored interview, titled Romantic Date with Darling Prabhas, has been uploaded on Puri Jagannadh YouTube channel. It has garnered over 1 million views as of now.

Watch the interview here — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U0zocQuM5wM&t=11s

In the interview, Ketika introduced herself, saying, “Hi sir, I am Ketika from Delhi." To this Prabhas replied, “Hi madam, I am Prabhas from Mogalthuru." He replied in such a witty tone that cracked everyone up.

During the interview, Prabhas also explained the reason behind spending time for the promotion of the film. He also recalled the kind nature of Akash’s mother Lavanya. He also advised Akash to take care of her.

At the end of the interview, Prabhas also wished the young actors good luck for their upcoming movie Romantic. Earlier on October 18, Prabhas had launched the trailer of the movie.

Directed by debutant Anil Paduri, Romantic also features veteran actress Ramya Krishnan in a key role. Apart from Ramya, Akash and Ketika, the film also has Mandira Bedi, Makarand Deshpande and Dhivyadharshini.

Music director Sunil Kashyap has composed the tracks for the film. It is produced under the banner of Puri Connects. The film will be released on October 29.

