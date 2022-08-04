Prabhas Joins Sita Ramam Pre-Release Event; Calls Rashmika Mandanna 'Most-Wanted Heroine'

Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna are gearing up for the release of their upcoming movie, Sita Ramam. While fans are eagerly waiting for the Telugu movie, its pre-release event was held on Wednesday in which Prabhas was invited as the chief guest. Several pictures of the Baahubali actor with Dulquer from the event are already going viral on social media. During the pre-release event, Prabhas also urged all to watch Sita Ramam in theatres and called Rashmika Mandanna the ‘most wanted heroine’.

“Some films are meant to be watched in theatres. I saw the trailer and visuals of Sita Ramam. The makers went to Russia and Kashmir to shoot the film. This is a film that should be watched in theatres. The budget which the producers spent and the scale is huge. For example, do we stop going to the temple because there’s a pooja room at home? For people in cinema, theatres are our temples. It’s because of you. We should watch Sita Ramam in theatres. We have Rashmika, who’s the most-wanted heroine. We have a huge star cast too. We should watch it in theatres," Prabhas said as quoted by India Today.

Dulquer Salmaan also talked about how Sita Ramam is a very special film and said, “I have seen many places during the shooting of this movie. Sita Ramam is a very special film. Mrunal played the role of Sita very sincerely and beautifully. Sumanth is my big brother. Vishnu Sharma’s role is excellent. Tarun Bhaskar’s smile gives great energy. Sita Ramam is a larger-than-life movie with excellent music and technical values. Everyone should watch this movie in theaters".

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Sita Ramam is produced by star producer Aswini Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema and is presented by Vyjayanthi Movies. It will release worldwide on August 5.

