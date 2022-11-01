Prabhas-Kriti Sanon Film 'Adipurush' Release Gets Postponed? Fans Are Heartbroken

Prabhas starrer Adipurush was initially set to release on the occasion of Sankranthi on January 12 next year, however, if reports are to be believed, the release date has now been pushed and fans are not happy with it. The makers of the film reportedly decided to postpone the film to avoid a clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s film Varisu, which was scheduled to be released on the same day, January 12, 2023. But since the makers of Adipurush wanted a solo release, they took the important step. Although the film’s new release date is yet to be announced officially, some reports speculate that it will be released next summer.

Advertisement

Fans took to their Twitter handles and expressed their disappointment with the delay of the film. One of the users shared a GIF and wrote, “Adipurush postponed," with sad and crying face emojis, while a second one said, “If Adipurush gets postponed my full support to Veera Simha Reddy"

Ever since Adipurush trailer was released, there has been a lot of criticism directed at Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s portrayals in the film. The trailer features Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan as Ram, Sita, and Raavan, respectively. Although the teaser impressed many, some criticised it for bad VFX. Not just that, but Saif’s appearance also did not go well with the netizens. However, filmmaker Om Raut is extremely confident about his project and says that once the film will be released, all questions will be answered.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Meanwhile, the mythological drama Adipurush helmed by Om Raut is one of the most expensive in India. It is based on the epic Ramayana. T-Series Films and Retriphiles produced the film on a massive Rs 500 crore budget.

Read all the Latest Movies News here