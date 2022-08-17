Prabhas’ Marriage Predictions Shock Fans

Prabhas is one of the most eligible bachelors in the Telugu film industry. His personal life has been a hot topic of discussion among Tollywood fans for quite some time now. Recently, famous astrologer Venu Swamy’s statement about Prabhas’ marriage made headlines across the country.

Venu Swamy, who recently made predictions about Prabhas’ marriage, said that if the actor ties the knot, he will meet the same fate as late actor Uday Kiran. For the unversed, Vajapeyajula Uday Kiran carved a niche for himself in the industry with back-to-back hits like Chitram, Nuvvu Nenu, and Manasantha Nuvve, which earned him the title of “Hat-trick hero."

However, on January 5, 2014, the 32-year-old actor committed suicide. It is said that the actor’s career went downhill after he broke his engagement with megastar Chiranjeevi’s daughter, Sushmita.

Venu Swamy’s predictions about many celebrities have turned out to be true in the past. Therefore, fans and admirers of Prabhas were left shocked after his predictions about the Baahulbali actor’s marriage did the rounds on the internet.

In June, there were speculations that Prabhas is all set to tie the knot this year. A lot of social media reports suggested that his uncle and Senior Rebel Star Krishnam Raju was expected to break the news to fans. However, no official confirmation regarding the same has been made by Prabhas or his family, as of yet.

Prabhas made his debut in Tollywood with Ishwar, which was a huge hit. The actor enjoys a huge following across the country and has also earned the title of Young Rebel Star. He became a pan-India star with the blockbuster Baahubali film franchise and is currently busy with a series of big-budget movies. After Radhe Shyam, Prabhas is currently shooting for Salaar and Adipurush.

