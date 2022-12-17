Prabhas-Maruthi Film Being Shot On Acharya’s Set Raises Concerns Among Fans

Superstar Prabhas has a series of films lined up. Although the teaser for his upcoming film Adipurush may have received flak because of its shoddy VFX, he has other interesting projects like Salaar, Spirit, Project K and an untitled film with director Maruthi in his kitty.

The actor’s project with Maruthi is reportedly going to be a complete departure from his larger-than-life action persona, as it is touted to be a horror comedy film. It will be the first time that Prabhas will appear in a film of this genre. The highly anticipated film is tentatively titled Raja Deluxe.

According to sources, the pre-production work for the film has been completed, and it also recently went on floors in Hyderabad. Some reports also suggest that since most of the film is set indoors, inside a house, a Rs 6 crore house has been erected for filming. Now, yet another interesting update about Raja Deluxe has come to the fore.

The shooting of the movie is taking place on the same set where the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya was filmed. The setting for Acharya was a shrine named Dharmasthali, which had been constructed inside Ramoji Film City. As per reports, Maruthi is shooting a few scenes with Prabhas in this very Dharmasthali structure. However, this piece of information has left fans of Prabhas worried.

Acharya, which was directed by Koratala Siva, had turned out to be a box office disaster despite boasting of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan in the lead roles. Fans are scared that the location for the shoot is jinxed, and Raja Deluxe may meet the same fate as Acharya. Additionally, Prabhas has been giving a string of flops since Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and even the teaser of Adipurush unexpectedly met with a lot of backlash from the masses.

Meanwhile, Raja Deluxe is said to have three leading actresses, with Srileela and Malavika Mohanan being finalised.

