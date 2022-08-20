Prabhas' Mother Siva Kumari Reveals The Real Reason Baahubali Star Isn't Married Yet

Prabhas has proven his acting prowess with films like the Baahubali franchise, Mirchi and so many others. He is also a national heartthrob and has won many hearts with his charming personality. Interestingly, the actor is not married yet.

His mother Siva Kumari recently revealed the reason behind this. According to her, Prabhas has a friend named Ravi, who once suffered a failed relationship. Siva Kumari said that Prabhas was extremely concerned about Ravi, who now feels afraid of getting married. Seeing the plight of Ravi, Prabhas is also not interested in marriage anymore.

Recently, a famous astrologer Venu Swamy said that Prabhas would meet a fate similar to the late actor Uday Kiran if he got married. For those who know Uday was a brilliant actor but died by suicide on January 5, 2014. Rumour has it that his career was in the doldrums after he got engaged to Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita.

Venu Swamy’s predictions about many actors have turned out true in the past. Therefore, his prediction related to Prabhas concerned his fans.

Besides news related to his personal life, Prabhas has also attracted attention over his upcoming films Adipurush, Salaar, Project K and Spirit. He will also work in an untitled film directed by Siddharth Anand.

Adipurush will most likely hit the theatres on January 12 next year in multiple languages. Makers have announced that Salaar will be released on September 28 next year.

Reports emerged that Project K’s release date will be pushed forward to 2024.

The release date of Spirit is not decided yet. Prabhas was last seen in the film Radhe Shyam, a box office failure.

