Prabhas Opens Up About Radhe Shyam Failure; Says Baahubali Success Affects His New Projects

Prabhas opened up about the failure of Radhe Shyam. The film, which starred Prabhas with Pooja Hegde, was released last month and did not manage to draw audiences to the theatres. With the film now on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video, Prabhas has said that the film’s failure could be the result of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic or something that team missed in regard to the script.

In Radhe Shyam, Prabhas plays the role of a palmist. The film is set in 1970s Europe and follows Vikramaditya (played by Prabhas) who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana (played by Pooja Hegde) who is a doctor.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, the Baahubali actor said, “Maybe covid or maybe we missed something in the script. You people know better. Maybe people don’t want to watch me in that zone, even if they want to watch – maybe they expect me to be too good."

Since the release of Baahubali 2, Prabhas has done two movies — Saaho and Radhe Shyam. Both movies have not worked well at the box office. When asked if the massive success of Baahubali and Baahubali 2 impacts his new projects, Prabhas said, “Yes, the pressure is there for my directors and producers to get good response like Baahubali. I don’t have that pressure to cross Baahubali or make the biggest film. I am very lucky to have Baahubali but I want to have the pleasure to entertain as much audience as possible in the country. Without me or Baahubali, I just want them to be entertained."

Prabhas has a few movies in the making. The actor will be seen in Adipurush, playing a version of Lord Ram. The actor will be seen sharing the screen with Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. The actor also has Salaar in the making. He also has Project K with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

