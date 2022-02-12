Prabhas Pens Emotional Note for Puneeth Rajkumar's Last Film 'James': This Film Will Always be Special

Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away in October last year, will be seen in the role of a soldier in his swansong James. The late actor’s elder brother Shiva Rajkumar on Wednesday revealed the first look of the film on the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day.

Taking to Twitter, Shiva Rajkumar shared the poster of Puneeth’s movie James and wrote, “Appu as James.. Happy Republic Day to all." Puneeth Rajkumar, who was popularly known as ‘Powerstar’ for his strong performance in a number of commercially-successful Kannada films, passed away at the age of 46 after suffering a cardiac arrest in October 2021.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled the action-packed teaser of James which was a visual treat for all his fans by the late actor. Apart from his fans, superstar Prabhas is also thrilled about Puneeth’s last film.

Prabhas took to his Instagram handle and shared Puneeth’s poster from James along with an emotional note. The actor wrote, “I’m sure we’re about to witness a masterpiece in form of #James. This film will always be special to the millions of us who admire the Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Sir. We miss you!"

While most of the post-production work of the film is done, the dubbing of the film was remaining. Just a fortnight back, Shiva Rajkumar was chosen to lend his voice and dub for his younger brother.

Describing his experience of dubbing for his late brother’s film, Shiva Rajkumar shared how he found it hard to dub for Puneeth in James. According to Asianet, Shiva Rajkumar said during the media interaction, “I tried to dub for a few scenes, but it is emotionally hard for me to watch him while doing so. I am trying to dub for him, but I need to see how it will turn out and whether people will accept it."

James is written and directed by Chethan Kumar. The movie also stars Priya Anand, Srikanth Meka, and Anu Prabhakar in pivotal roles. The movie is scheduled to release in March this year. Shiva Rajkumar and his elder brother Raghavendra Rajkumar will also be seen in cameo roles in the movie.

