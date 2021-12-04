Prabhas-Pooja Hedge Starrer Radhe Shyam's Songs Cross 35 Million Views

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam is making headlines for all the right reasons. From songs to first look posters, the movie has ticked all boxes, so far. Now, the latest news is that the songs, which were released last month as part of pre-release promotion activities, have been currently trending on the video platform YouTube. The film’s production house, UV Creation has shared the news on Twitter. Along with the poster, the makers wrote, “With 35 million+ views across platforms, it’s a phenomenon that only gets bigger. Thank you for the love. Radhe Shyam songs trending on YouTube."

The makers have released five songs from the film—Aashiqui Aa Gayi by Mithoon and Arijit Singh, Nagumomu Thaarale by Sid Sriram, Naguvantha Thaareye by Sooraj Santosh and Justin Prabhakaran, Malarodu Saayame by Sooraj Santosh, and Thairaiyadu Thoorigai by Justin Prabhakar and Sid Sriram.

The album has received a good response on social media and has already garnered over 35 million views in all languages combined. The film also stars Bhagyashree. She will play the role of Prabha’s mother. Krishna Raju is also part of the project. Breaking records in the Tollywood film industry, the teaser of the film garnered 35 million-plus views on YouTube in just 20 hours of its release.

Helmed by Radhakrishna Kumar, the film is jointly produced by UV Creations and Prabhas’ own production banner Gopikrishna Movies.

All other major language rights except the Hindi rights of the film are acquired by ZEE5. However, it is learned that Radhe Shyam will stream on ZEE5 only after completing its theatrical run. The film will be released on January 14.

Meanwhile, Prabhas currently has back-to-back films in his pipeline. To name a few, he will be making his 25th film with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The actor also has signed one project with Om Routh. The title of which is Adipurush.

Adipurush is a mythological film based on Ramayana. Prabhas will play the role of Ram and Kriti Sanon will portray Sita. The film also features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the Ravana. If all goes as planned, the film will hit theatres on August 11, 2022.

