Prabhas, Pooja Hegde Complement Each Other in Black and White at Radhe Shyam's Trailer Launch; See Pics

The much-anticipated trailer of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam was released today, March 2. On Wednesday afternoon, the lead actors were seen arriving for the trailer launch, complementing each other in black and white outfits. Prabhas made a dashing entry in a black suit whereas Pooja was seen wearing a white high neck dress with full sleeves. They were seen interacting with the media as well as fans. Prabhas and Pooja also visited the astrology booth ahead of the launch.

Take a look at the pictures:

(All photos by Viral Bhayani)

Watch the trailer here:

Radhe Shyam, which has been postponed several times, will hit theatres worldwide on March 11. The bookings of the Radha Krishna Kumar directorial started a few days ago. Recently, the bookings commenced in Melbourne, and there was a huge demand for tickets. According to media reports, soon after the bookings started in Melbourne, the tickets in many theatres were sold out.

In the film, Pooja and Prabhas will be seen romancing on screen for the first time. Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970s Europe. The film’s teaser created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya, who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone.

Bankrolled by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the sci-fi romantic drama also stars Bhagyashree playing the role of Prabhas’s mother, along with Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

The film will be released worldwide in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Chinese, and Japanese

