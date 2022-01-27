Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam to Release in Theaters Only, Tweets Director

There is a tremendous buzz on the internet about Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s upcoming film Radhe Shyam. Earlier, the film was scheduled to hit theatres on January 14 but the third wave of Covid-19 forced the makers to postpone the release.

Following this, there were rumours that Radhe Shyam might just release on an OTT platform. Now, the film’s director Radha Krishna Kumar has made it clear that the film will be released in theatres only.

The director on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day wished the fans saying, “Wishing the greatest nation in love and culture a Happiest Republic Day #radheshyam in theatres soon."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in another Tweet, replying to a fan, he mentioned that as soon as COVID-19 cases begin to decline, the production house will soon finalise the date.

Ever since the release of the trailer of Radhe Shyam last year, the excitement has risen to new levels among the audience. In the film, Pooja and Prabhas will be seen romancing together on screen for the first time.

Radhe Shyam is set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe. The film’s teaser created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya,

who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone.

The plot revolves around Vikram, who does not believe in love, but unknown turns of events. He meets Prerna (played by Pooja Hegde) and falls for her. From the trailer, the film looks like a unique love story.

Advertisement

Bankrolled by Vamshi, Pramod, and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the sci-fi romantic drama also stars Bhagyashree playing the role of Prabhas’s mother,

Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.