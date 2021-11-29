Prabhas, Pooja Hegde's Romance Meets Arijit Singh's Voice in This Radhe Shyam Song

The makers of the upcoming romantic film Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas, Pooja Hegde and Bhagyashree on Monday released the teaser of the song “Aashiqui Aa Gayi". The visuals shown in the 36 seconds teaser suggest that the song will be a classic romantic track.

The song has been filmed in picturesque locations and picturised on the lead pair, Prabhas and Pooja. The audience will be able to watch the full song on the T-Series Youtube channel on December 1.

The teaser of the Aashiqui Aa Gayi song shows good chemistry between Prabhas and Pooja. It also features some stunning visuals which have left fans waiting for the complete track. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde also shared the Youtube link of the song on their respective Twitter feeds.

Aashiqui Aa Gayi song has been sung by Mithoon and Arijit Singh. Mithoon has also penned the lyrics of the song and composed it. The song’s teaser in other regional languages will be out Monday at 7 pm.

The makers had on November 15 released the first single from the much-awaited film Radhe Shyam to create hype around the film. The song is titled ‘Ee Raathale’. The melodious song is sung by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Harini Ivaturi. The lyrics of the song are by Krishna Kanth while the composer of this melodious number is Justin Prabhakaran.

The periodic film Radhe Shyam has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Apart from Prabhas, Pooja Hegde, and Bhagyashree, Radhe Shyam also stars Sachin Khedekar and Kunal Roy Kapur in pivotal roles. The movie will hit the theatres on January 14, on the occasion of Sankranthi/Pongal next year.

