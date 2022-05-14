Prabhas' Positive Review of Sarkaru Vaari Paata a Boost For Mahesh Babu, His Fans

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh-starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata is finally in theatres and the much-awaited film of the year is on a roll. The film has received good reviews from the audience. Pan India icon Prabhas recently shared his review of the movie. And, the Radhe Shyam actor was all praises for Mahesh Babu.

The two share a good bond. Prabhas’ word of appreciation for Mahesh’s film has now become a topic of discussion. The Baahubali star said that he liked Mahesh Babu’s acting in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Apart from that Prabhas appreciated Mahesh Babu’s comic-timing and fight sequences in the film.

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s first ever collaboration has been loved by the audience for their brilliant chemistry as well.

The film’s trailer was released with much fanfare on May 2. It garnered over 30 million views on YouTube and one million likes.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is based on a bank robbery/fraud and contains heavy-duty action chunks. Samuthirakani, Vennela Kishore, and Subbaraju also feature in the film.

The digital rights of the film have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video and the Mahesh Babu-starrer is expected to come out on the OTT giant by the first week of June 2022.

Being referred to as the full-on action feast, Sarkaru Vaari paata has been jointly bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It has been written and directed by Parasuram Petla.

