Prabhas' Project K May Get a Sequel If...

After Radhe Shyam’s disastrous show at the Box Office, the expectations of PRabhas fans now hinge on his next two films titled Project K and Salar. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, was released on March 11. Despite Prabhas, Pooja Hedge, Bhagyashree, Sasha Chettri, Ridhi Kumar, Kunal Roy Kapoor, and Sathyaraj, Radhe Shyam failed to pull the audience to the theatres. The film, which was made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore, could collect just Rs 154 crore.

Meanwhile, Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is said to have a budget of Rs.500 crore. Alongside Prabhas, Project K features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Disha Patani, and Taufique Shersha. And while the release of the film is still away, there is already talk of a sequel.

Sources suggest that the idea of a sequel convinces the core team because Project K is a sci-fi thriller. Some reports indicate that director Nag Ashwin considers that the idea and story of Project K cannot be covered in a single 2-hour movie.

Speaking with English Daily, Nag Ashwin said that if Project K performs super well at the box office, they might consider the idea of a sequel. Team Project K has completed half the shooting. The other half will be completed by this year-end or by January 2023. Sources confirm that Project K might get a theatrical release on October 18 next year.

A short teaser of Project K, which is available on YouTube, starts with visuals of satellite, earth, and outer space. Fighting with an unknown foreign species like aliens or robots is the major element of Project K’s trailer. Have a look at the trailer-

The role and action scene of Deepika Padukone will remind you of her Hollywood debut movie XXX- Return of Xander Cage.

