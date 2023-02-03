Shiva Rajkumar’s Vedha released in theatres in December 2022. Now, Vedha’s Telugu version is all set to hit the screens on February 9. Film buffs are delighted that Vedha’s makers are releasing the film in this language too. Ahead of the release, superstar Prabhas promoted the film on his official Instagram handle. The 43-year-old shared the YouTube link of the Telugu trailer on his Instagram story. Prabhas wrote, “Wishing all the best to legendary Kannada superstar Dr Shiva Rajkumar for the Telugu release of Vedha on Feb 9th! The trailer looks fabulous!"

Prabhas’ gesture will go a long way in ensuring that the film does well in Telugu as well.

Vedha had received rave reviews from both audience and critics alike. The film’s Telugu version is expected to do good business at the box office. In fact, Vedha (Kannada) is also being released on an OTT platform after a successful run in cinemas.

Shiva Rajkumar’s revenge drama will stream on Zee5 from February 10. The actor himself announced the same on his official Instagram handle.

Vedha marked the fourth collaboration between Shiva Rajkumar and director A Harsha. The film boasts an engrossing premise, which revolves around women empowerment. Shiva Rajkumar’s character is shown as a staunch feminist in the film.

The film’s cast also includes Veena Ponappa, Shwetha Chengappa, Umashree, Ganavi Laxman and Aditi Sagar. Vedha has been written by Harsha. The film manages to keep the audience engaged throughout the movie. While its music has been composed by Arjun Janya, its cinematography has been handled by Swami J Gowda.

With Vedha, Shiva Rajkumar has completed 36 years in the film industry. He has come a long way since he made his debut with Singeetam Srinivas Rao’s Anand in 1986.

