Prabhas' Radhe Shyam Gets Rs 350 Crore Offer From This Streaming Giant For OTT Release

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam has received an offer from a streaming giant for the film’s OTT release. Reports suggest that Amazon Prime Video has made an offer of a Staggering Rs 350 crore for exclusive rights to release the film on its platform. Not just that, only a few days ago it was reported that Netflix had also made an offer of Rs 300 crore to the producers of Radhe Shyam.

But the fans need not worry as the producers are keen on releasing the film in theatres first. They believe such films deserve a theatrical experience. Prabhas’ fan following grew leaps and bounds following the release of Bahubali, which made him a pan-India star. Radhe Shyam has generated excitement among the fans. The film was scheduled to release on January 14 but has been reportedly postponed now.

Speaking of Prabhas, the actor’s popularity is now not limited to just South. He is adored all across the country and everyone loves his films. Not to forget, he is one of the highest-paid actors in India right now.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli’s RRR, which was scheduled to hit the theatres around the same time as Radhe Shyam, has also been postponed. Now the buzz is that Radhe Shyam might also get postponed given the rising cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19.

