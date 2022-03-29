Prabhas' Radhe Shyam to Premiere on April 1 on This OTT Platform

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer Radhe Shyam will premiere on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video, on 1 April. The film will be available for streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. Announcing the OTT release of the film, Amazon Prime video India tweeted, “Hop on this magical journey of love with #RadheShyamOnPrime, April 1."

Radhe Shyam was written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and bankrolled by UV Creations and T-Series. Radhe Shyam was shot consecutively in Telugu and Hindi. The film hit the theatres on March 11. The Prabhas-starrer could not perform well at the box office as it managed to collect Rs 214 crore against a budget of Rs 350 crores.

Radhey Shyam received mixed reviews from critics, who lauded the performances and production but criticized the film’s screenplay and narration.

The film is set in 1970s Europe and follows Vikramaditya (played by Prabhas), a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love for Prerana (played by Pooja Hegde) who is a doctor.

Radhe Shyam also features Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarsi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree, Jagapathi Babu, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Riddhi Kumar, Sasha Chettri, Sathyan in key roles.

The story of Radhe Shyam was originally conceived by director Chandra Sekhar Yeleti. He worked on the story alongside his assistant Radha Krishna Kumar, but it was shelved because they couldn’t come up with a satisfactory ending.

Radha Krishna Kumar then borrowed Yeleti’s storyline and worked on it for 18 years to bring the plot to a satisfactory conclusion. He narrated the script to Prabhas when he was shooting for the Baahubali series (2015–17). Prabhas liked the script and signed the film.

S. Thaman has composed music for Radhe Shyam. The Hindi and Telugu versions of the film have two separate soundtracks. The Hindi songs were composed by Mithoon, Amaal Mallik, and Manan Bhardwaj, whereas the Telugu songs were composed by Justin Prabhakaran. The film’s principal photography began in October 2018 and was completed in July 2021, with locations including Hyderabad, Italy, and Georgia.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will be seen next in Vijay-starrer Beast. The film is scheduled to be released on 13 April 2022. Prabhas’s next film, Adipurush, is in the post-production phase.

