Prabhas Is Back At The Gym Prepping For Salaar Post Knee Surgery

After Radhe Shyam’s dismal performance at the box office, Prabhas is gearing up for his upcoming project. He will next be seen in the much awaited Salaar. However, the Pan-India star recently underwent knee surgery and gained a lot of weight due to it.

And now after recovering from it, he has now started working on his body for his upcoming project. It is reported that Prabhas has been advised by Prashanth Neel to lose weight for the look in the film. Fans are quite excited about his new avatar in the film.

Salaar is an action film written and directed by Prashant Neel. The project is being produced by Vijay Kiragundar under Hombale Films. It stars Prabhas in the lead role alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The music is composed by Ravi Basrur, while cinematography is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

The film revolves around a gang leader, who tries to keep a promise made to his dying friend and takes on the other criminal gangs. The movie will hit the theatres in the second quarter of 2023. The date, though, is not finalised yet. It will also be dubbed in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi. Prabhas fans are quite excited and are eagerly waiting for this movie to hit the theatres.

Prabhas’last outing, the period romantic drama film Radhe Shyam, was directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie was produced by UV Creations and the T series. It featured Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles.

The movie was released on March 11 and received mixed reviews from critics, with an appreciation of the performances and production values but criticism for its screenplay and narration.

