Prabhas and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush Gets New Release Date on Mahashivratri; Find Out

It seems Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush has got a release date. On Tuesday morning, the Telugu actor shared the news with his fans and followers via Instagram that his upcoming film Adipurush will release on January 12 in 2023.

The movie directed by Om Raut also stars Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh in pivotal roles. Prabhas’ latest Instagram post also mentioned that the movie will have a worldwide theatrical release next year around the occasion of Sankranti. It should be noted that Sankranti is one of the biggest periods for a film to release in the southern region of the country which includes Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, whereas the Pongal season will help the film to do well in the box office in Tamil Nadu.

Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development of the film and mentioned that producer Bhushan Kumar and his team along with Prabhas and Om were discussing several release date options, which included Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, and Sankranti/Pongal. It was after weighing all the pros and cons, they finally locked January 12 as the release date for next year. The report also mentioned that being a pan India weekend backed up with the fact that no major film has been officially announced for a release in Hindi, Tamil or Telugu so far. Adipurush makers are the first one to claim the coveted festive season date for the release.

Adipurush is currently in the post-production stage. The movie is touted to be inspired by the Hindu epic Ramayana.

However, before we see Prabhas in this epic film, fans of the actor will get to see him in the romantic drama Radhe Shyam. Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie also stars Pooja Hegde and is all set to release on March 11. Prabhas is also working on Nag Ashwin’s Project K which also stars Deepika Padukone.

