Prabhas' Salaar Will Be Bigger Than KGF, Reveals Producers

Hombale Films founders Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda are basking under the success of their films KGF 2 and Kantara. The filmmakers, during a recent interview, revealed that they have an impressive lineup of projects for the next two years. They also opened up about their films KGF and Salaar and said that the latter will be bigger than any film they have made so far.

Talking to India Today, they said, “For KGF, everything depends on director Prashanth Neel. He is busy with Salaar currently. Once he finishes that, he will have to work on developing the story for KGF’s next chapter. It all depends on him, honestly. As for the pressure, there is none. We are sure that Prashanth will definitely make a big, event movie. He will definitely come out with a grand out-and-out action film, something monstrous.

Salaar is an upcoming Telugu thriller film starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan among others.

Advertisement

When asked what is happening with Salaar, they answered, “The shooting for Salaar will be done by January. Almost 80 per cent of the shoot is done. Only the climax is remaining, which we will wrap up in January. It will be bigger than any of the other movies we have made so far."

They also revealed that they have at least 12 films in the pipeline for the next two years. The filmmakers said, “We have some big plans. Next year is going to be bigger with Salaar in September. We have Dhoomam with Fahadh Faasil and then we are also launching Yuvarajkumar. We have Bagheera which has been written by Prashant, which will be released towards the end of 2023. We have Tyson with Prithviraj Sukumaran. The writer wanted at least one year to write for Tyson, so the shooting would start in 2024. In the next 2 years, we have at least 12 movies in the pipeline."

Read all the Latest Movies News here