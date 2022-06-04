Prabhas Shares Adorable Photo With Salaar Director Prashanth Neel on His Birthday, Take a Look

Actor Prabhas had the sweetest wish for his Salaar director Prashanth Neel on his birthday today, June 6. The Baahubali actor took to his social media handle to share a photo where he is seen hugging Prasanth amid a crowd of people. Sharing the photo, he penned, “Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar."

Take a look at the photo:

The actor-director duo are shooting for their film Salaar, which is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films. The film also stars Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Jagapathi Babu.

Prabhas’s last film Radhe Shyam, which had Pooja Hegde as the leading lady, was a failure at the box office. The film’s plot was described as “outdated", and the audience lamented the limited screen time between the lead pair. Apart from Salaar, Prabhas has Adipurush, which is expected to clash with Vijay’s Thalapathy66 on Sankranthi 2023. Adipurush is a retelling of the Ramayana with Prabhas in the role of Ram, while Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh play Raavan, Sita and Lakshman respectively. The film is set to release on January 12 next year.

He will also be seen in Nag Ashwin’s sci-fi Project K, which will see him opposite Deepika Padukone. Apart from Saalar and Project K, Prabhas has also collaborated with Sandeep Vanga for Spirit and another comedy entertainer with Maruthi.

Meanwhile, Prasanth is still collecting praises and appreciation for his latest film KGF Chapter 2 which starred superstar Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Next, the filmmaker will direct Jr NTR for another action movie, after his completion of Salaar.

