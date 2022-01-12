Prabhas-starrer Project K's Crazy Update. Details Inside

Rebel star Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin’s Project K is making the headlines these days. The film is being called one of the biggest ventures of the actor-director duo.

According to reports, the film is a sci-fi, fantasy thriller. Reportedly, two schedules of the film have also been completed. However, now with the rise in Covid cases, the makers may bring some changes to the next schedule of the film.

The cast and crew are trying to complete the shoot of the film as soon as possible. Going by the reports, the film will be released in 2023 as a summer gift. If things go as per plans, Project K may premiere in April or May.

Talking about the rest of the cast, Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are also reportedly playing important roles in the film. The film is reportedly one of the most expensive projects in the country.

Interestingly, it is also being said that 90% of the film is being shot in Hyderabad’s Ramoji film city. Special sets have been created for the film. The producer of the big budget film is Ashwini Dutt.

Coming to Prabhas, the pan-India star has an interesting list of films lined up. While he is currently waiting for the release of Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, he also has Adipurush and Salaar in store for his fans.

The release of Radhe Shyam was scheduled for January 14 this year. However, the rising Covid cases forced the makers to once again postpone the release of the film.

