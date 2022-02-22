Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam Gets 90 Percent Pre-Release Booking in Melbourne

Baahubali star Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has set a new record in Australia ahead of its release. According to reports, 90 percent of tickets at iMAX theatres in Melbourne have been sold even before the release of the film. The team will soon launch the promotion of the film. The film is a period romantic drama and the beautiful sets of the film as well as the old items required for the film have also been made as per the requirement.

Reportedly, a second trailer of the movie will soon be released. This news has made the fans even more excited for the film. The movie is set in Europe of the 1970s. It can be said from the trailer of the film that it is going to be really fascinating. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, the movie has been directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murli Sharma and Sachin Khedekar will be seen playing important roles in the film.

It will be released in multiple languages of Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. The movie has been made under the production companies T Series Films and UV Creations. Manoj Paramahamsa has done the cinematography of the film while it has been edited by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

There are huge expectations from this movie. Its release got shifted due to Covid-19 situation but it is now scheduled to release on March 11 this year. The first look, teaser and trailer of the film have already been released and have got a good response from the audience. Reportedly, there is a boat which has an important role to lay in the story of the film.

