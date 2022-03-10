Prabhas Starrer Radhe Shyam's First Benefit Show In Hyderabad Confirmed

Baahubali star Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam, one of the much-awaited films of the year, will be premiered at a popular theater, Arjun in Kukatpally, Hyderabad. Reportedly, the film’s first benefit show will be held in the wee hours of Friday (March 11). The fans are rushing to book the tickets of the benefit shows of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-starrer.

The romantic period drama, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, will be released in theatres worldwide tomorrow.

Considering the film’s craze, trade groups are predicting record-breaking openings for the movie in the Telugu states, where the film will be released in almost 1800 theaters.

Radhe Shyam has already done a pre-release business of over Rs 200 crore. Out of the total amount Rs 100 crore has been collected from selling distribution rights in the Telugu states.

Here are the territory wise collections of Radhe Shyam.

Karnataka: Rs 12.50 crore

Tamil Nadu: Rs. 6 crore

Kerala: Rs. 2.10 crore

Hindi: Rs. 50 crore

Rest of India: Rs. 3 crore

Overseas: Rs. 24 crore

Radhe Shyam, set in the backdrop of 1970’s Europe has created much hype among the masses as it showed Prabhas in a character called Vikramaditya, who somehow possesses supernatural skills and claims to know the past and the future of everyone.

The plot revolves around Vikram, who does not believe in love, but in an unpredicted turn of events meets Prerna (played by Pooja Hegde) and falls for her. The glimpses shown in the trailer of the film tell the story of a unique love story.

The sci-fi romantic drama will be released in 7 languages; however, it has been shot in Telugu and Hindi, simultaneously.

Backed by Vamshi, Pramod and Praseedha Uppalapati in association with T-Series, the movie also stars Bhagyashree, Sachin Khedekar, Riddhi Kumar, Kunaal Roy Kapoor, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Sasha Chettri, Murli Sharma, and Sathyan in pivotal roles.

