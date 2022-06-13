Prabhas Starrer Salaar’s Teaser Releases Next Month, Check Details

The teaser of the much-anticipated Telugu movie Salaar starring superstar Prabhas is likely to be released next month. According to reports, the teaser is expected to be released in the second week of July.

Director Prashanth Neel has completed the work on the teaser and it will be released soon. According to reports, Prashant does not want any delay in launching the teases as he aims to maintain the hype around the movie. This is because the speculations on the movie have skyrocketed already and the KGF 2 director does not want to keep the fans waiting anymore.

The action drama is expected to be released in five languages including Hindi in 2023. In fact, Prashanth Neel worked hard to bring the film to the audiences this summer. However, due to the unexpected postponement of the film KGF: Chapter 2, the shooting of Salaar was also disrupted. The release of the film had to be postponed to next year due to the pandemic.

Fans of Prabhas are expecting it will be a comeback for the superstar at the box office since his last two films, Saaho and Radhe Shyam, did not get a good response from the audiences. Hence, fans are hoping Salaar to be much better as the director of the movie has also produced the masterpiece KGF: Chapter 2 recently.

While Prashanth has directed two outstanding movies, KGF: Chapter 1 and 2, Prabhas is known to give his best in every role he takes. The fans are expecting Salaar to be a huge box office success due to the collaboration of Prashanth and Prabhas though another film of the Baahubali star, Adipurush, will be released ahead of Salaar.

